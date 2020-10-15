New appeal in 'House of Horrors' murder 47 years later

Gardaí have issued a desperate appeal for information on the gruesome murder of a new-born baby over 47 years ago after all inquiries have been “exhausted”.

In a case that became known as the Dalkey “House of Horrors” a baby born to an 11-year-old girl was stabbed to death on April 4, 1973.

As an adult, Cynthia Owen, the mother of the baby, repeatedly stated in public that her own mother killed the child.

Ms Owen said her father had raped her since she was about eight years old and that he sold her for sex.

The baby’s remains were found inside a shopping bag left on a laneway in Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin.

Gardaí are asking the public for information in relation to the murder of Baby Noleen Murphy, who was discovered in a car park that still operates near George’s Street in Dun Laoghaire town centre.

The initial garda investigation was criticised as poor. Evidence was lost and no DNA samples were taken.

A Garda statement said that, in 2007, an inquest into the death of Baby Noleen Murphy was conducted by the Dublin County Coroner, which formally identified Cynthia Owen (nee Murphy) as her mother.

“This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, including a review by the Serious Crime Review Team, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and at this point, all available lines of inquiry have now been exhausted,” the statement said.

It said that “no person” has been brought to justice for the murder.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information in relation to the murder of Baby Noleen Murphy to come forward," it said.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had, to contact the investigation team again.”

Ms Owen's parents, father Peter Murphy and mother Josie Murphy, are deceased.

At the time of the murder, the family home was at White’s Villas in Dalkey.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who was residing there, or the surrounding areas, at the time of this incident who may still have information to contact Gardaí,” the Garda statement said.