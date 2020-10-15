Simon Harris hits out at 'disgusting, grotesque and obscene' far-right

Minister Simon Harris has hit out at those who "wrap themselves in our flag" and are spreading misinformation on Covid-19.

Mr Harris has expressed great concern around the emergence of the far-right holding of anti-mask rallies.

He refused to rule out further legislation to clamp down on these gatherings while restrictions are in place.

"I am obviously very concerned about what I'm seeing in relation to the emergence of the far-right, I think it's a small number, but it's a vocal amount that are spreading misinformation and disinformation that risks our health and our families' health as well."

"Call it out"

Mr Harris strongly criticised those who protested outside the Criminal Court of Justice in Dublin yesterday as Aaron Brady was jailed for a minimum of 40 years for the murder of garda Adrian Donohoe: "I thought what we saw outside our courts yesterday was disgusting, was grotesque, was obscene, they are small numbers of people but we should remember these things start with small numbers of people."

He said there is a duty on all of us to "call it out" as people cannot be allowed to attack the press and our democracy.

"I'm sure my colleague, the minister of justice, is continuing to keep these matters under review. But I think it's a legitimate area of concern. I think it's distorting public debate.

"It's spreading misinformation, and I'll certainly be taking my advice and the advice for my family's health from medical experts, not from people who wrap themselves in our flag, shout and roar abuse and attack the widow of a murdered garda detective," he said.