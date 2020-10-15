HSE reports only 36 ICU beds are free

There are 36 free intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Ireland according to the latest figures released by the HSE.

13 healthcare facilities in Ireland have no ICU beds available including hospitals in Dublin, Offaly and Westmeath.

In Cork, Mercy hospital and Cork University Hospital have no ICU beds available.

Figures from the HSE show there were 30 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units last night however, 210 ICU beds were occupied by patients who do not have the virus.

During the first wave of the virus, the busiest day in ICU saw 155 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Currently, there is no spare capacity at the University Hospitals in Mayo and Kerry as well as the Midlands Regional Hospitals of Tullamore and Mullingar.

South Tipperary General Hospital also has no free ICU beds, and in Dublin, St Vincents and the Mater are at intensive care capacity.

Across national hospitals, there are 238 people with the disease being treated - a slight fall on Tuesday's total of 240.

Earlier today, data from the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation's (INMO) trolley watch showed 191 people admitted to hospital in Ireland are waiting for beds

The HSE said it is working on a new deal with private hospitals to cope with surge capacity due to Covid-19 for the winter.

Its Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry said it would be a different deal to the one struck with private hospitals back in March.

Dr Henry said: "Absolutely, we need the private hospitals. Not the same deal as the first time. We need a more individual deal."