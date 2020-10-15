Covid-19: Numbers hospitalised fall but 'too early to be a trend' says Paul Reid 

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 came down from 234 yesterday morning to 214 last night while the number in intensive care remained at 30.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid tweeted that it is "too early to be a trend but sometimes we need it."

Former HSE director-general Tony O'Brien said all the new measures are necessary due to the crisis across the island of Ireland.

"Given the incidence of Covid that we are seeing now across all nine counties of Ulster, I think it was entirely appropriate last night for the government to follow yesterday's decision by the Northern Executive and escalate our protective measures in all of those counties.

"Evidence does suggest that we are dropping our guard when meeting people in our homes so asking people not to meet each other in our homes seems to be a sensible precaution as well," Mr O'Brien said.

The patient data comes as Donegal, Cavan, and Monaghan move to level four from 12 midnight tonight until November 10.

Speaking about the decision after last night's Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said "things may indeed get worse before they get better".

"But this Government is prepared to do everything in its power to protect lives and public health, while working to minimise the damage to the economy and help businesses stay afloat, so that we can get back to doing what they do best."

Yesterday there was 1,095 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland and five new deaths.

Dublin again had the highest number of cases with 246, followed by Meath with 185, 128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, and 63 in Kildare. The remaining 342 cases were spread across the remaining counties.

In the last 14 days, Cork has had 1,137 cases — second only to Dublin with 2,498.

The daily number of cases in Cork has increased 10-fold since mid-September to reach 147 on Monday and 141 on Tuesday this week.