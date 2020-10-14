Traffic falls 15% since Operation Fanacht began, Gardaí claim

Gardaí have claimed typical traffic levels have fallen by an average of 15% on national roads following the introduction of Operation Fanacht.

The reported volume of private cars on national roads dropped significantly in Dublin following the introduction of travel restrictions as a result of Level 3 measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 on September 19, Gardaí said.

This decline was replicated in the rest of the country after the nationwide move to Level 3 on October 7 according to the Gardaí.

Data graph provided by the Gardaí showing the reduction of traffic on national roads following the introduction of Operation Fanacht. Picture: Gardaí

Data published by the Gardaí shows a fall in the number of vehicles entering cities on national roads on the second weekend of October compared to the first weekend after the introduction of Operation Fanacht nationwide.

A graph published by An Garda Síochána shows total private car volumes on national roads are below 70% of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Before the introduction of travel restrictions in Dublin, traffic levels stood at 85% below pre-Covid-19 levels.

Traffic data recorded for national roads from Transport Infrastructure Ireland reveals:

A decline of 43% on the N7 Kill road

A 40% drop on the M8 Mitchelstown road

Traffic volumes fell 30% on the M7 Birdhill road

The M6 Athenry saw a 34% drop

Traffic on the M9 Mullinavat road fell the most by 45%

Overall traffic volumes for the October weekend 10-11 are down 20% compared to the first weekend 3-4.

Speaking about the latest data results from Operation Fanacht, Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey from Policing and Security said the public appear to be reducing their travel in line with public health advice but this needs to be sustained.

"Covid-19 remains a real threat to all of us and in particular to our most vulnerable citizens. This is a critical time for the country and we all have a responsibility to comply with the public health guidelines and regulations for the good of society.

"We would once again ask people not to travel outside of their county unless it is for essential purposes. This is a public health regulation under Level 3 and it is An Garda Síochána’s function to check compliance with this as part of Governmental and societal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"So far, we have seen a drop in traffic volumes on main roads. It appears that people are reducing their journeys in line with the public health advice and we thank them for that. However, this needs to be maintained.

Fewer journeys means people having fewer interactions which reduces the chances for Covid-19 to spread.

"That is the strong advice from the public health professionals," Commissioner Twomey said.

Garda policy will continue to focus on educating the public about the guidelines rather than moving to enforcement according to the Commissioner who thanked the public for their compliance to date and their patience with Operation Fanacht's checkpoints.

"As we said before we introduced Operation Fanacht, we appreciate that this level of checkpoints may result in delays and difficulties for people. We thank people for their patience.

"However, the public health advice is clear and its importance was re-iterated again in recent days by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) - people need to stay within their county and work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

We also continue to have a significant focus on community support and helping to protect the most vulnerable.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to engage with, educate, and encourage people to comply with public health advice. Only where provided for and as a last resort will An Garda Síochána move to enforcement.," said Deputy Commissioner Twomey.

In support of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions the Gardaí began Operation Fanacht which led to the introduction of 132 checkpoints on major roads as part of a high-visibility strategy.

The operation was first introduced in Dublin following the county's move to Level 3 restrictions on September 19 and then followed by Donegal on September 25.

Both counties were then followed by the rest of the country on October 7.

Widespread traffic jams were reported across the country on the first day of Level 3 restrictions following the move.