Buy Irish campaign needed to help out struggling artists, committee hears

The Oireachtas committee on arts has heard a proposal to mimic the Guaranteed Irish campaign  of the 70s and 80s
Buy Irish campaign needed to help out struggling artists, committee hears

A slogan at the Academy venue in Dublin captures the mood of the arts sector (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 17:44
James Ward, PA

The public has been urged to engage in a Buy Irish campaign to support the arts sector.

With the live performance sector one of the most severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Oireachtas committee on arts has heard a proposal to mimic the Guaranteed Irish campaign of the 70s and 80s.

Angela Dorgan, of the National Campaign For The Arts, welcomed the additional supports to the sector in this week’s budget.

But she said more could be done to support struggling artists in the pandemic.

She said: “Buy more Irish books, purchase more Irish work. Go to album charts, go to Spotify Ireland.

“We have a Made in Ireland playlist that we update every Friday with new Irish music.

“I think it would be amazing to do a Buy Irish campaign.

“I remember that growing up in the 80s, that buy Irish campaign.

“I think we’re all making that effort to mind each other in society.

“When there is stuff on digitally, support it.

“If there is a paywall, be aware that art isn’t free to make for the artist, so it shouldn’t be free to consume for us at the other end.

“All of this is of course said in the context that all of society are hurting.

“There is nobody awash with money at the moment because of this pandemic.

“But where and when you can, I think Buy Irish would be great. ”

More than €130m was made available for the Arts Council in the budget.

A 50 million euro package of support for live entertainment was also introduced.

These measures were warmly welcomed by the National Campaign For The Arts.

But Ms Dorgan has warned that the available data suggests that employment levels in the arts and culture sector will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025.

Read More

Street art reaches new heights in Cork to celebrate city’s history

More in this section

Probe into mother and baby homes Cork mother and baby home survivors oppose sealing of files 
Stardust fire investigation amounted to 'State-sponsored cover up', preliminary hearing told Stardust fire investigation amounted to 'State-sponsored cover up', preliminary hearing told
Ireland's first National Food Ombudsman to be appointed next year Ireland's first National Food Ombudsman to be appointed next year
artspa-sourceplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices