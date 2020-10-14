Fourth Covid-19 death confirmed in Laois care home

A fourth resident who tested positive for Covid-19 at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Co Laois has died.

The resident passed away at Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise on Monday, a statement from the nursing home confirmed.

Two residents who tested positive for Covid-19 have now died after hospitalisation with two other residents dying in the nursing home.

Kilminchy Lodge expressed its sympathies and condolences to affected families and relatives and said a family liaison officer has been appointed.

The nursing home said it continues to work with Public Health teams, the HSE and Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

“Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, Co. Laois can confirm a further death of one of its residents.

“The resident passed away on Monday at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. “This resident had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Sadly, there has now been four residents who have passed away having tested positive for Covid-19,” a statement released by the nursing home confirmed.

An outbreak was confirmed at the care home last week. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Kilminchy Lodge also thanked its staff for their "selfless and tireless dedication" to the residents in their care.

“They constantly provide the highest standards of professional care, while also caring for our residents with the utmost of kindness and compassion,” the statement said.

The nursing home confirmed a Covid-19 outbreak last week and reported that 21 residents and 10 staff members have been infected.

Affected residents were isolated and the families of residents were informed. Infected staff members self-isolated.

Catering for up to 52 residents, the home was established 20 years ago and provides convalescent, palliative, and dementia care for residents over 18.

Last Saturday evening, 28 cases of coronavirus were reported, the highest daily rise since the pandemic began.

Previously April 19 was the worst day with 21 new cases.