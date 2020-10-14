Irish scientists develop test that predicts which Covid-19 patients develop severe infection

Irish scientists have developed a score that can accurately predict which patients will develop a severe form of Covid-19.

Researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences developed the measurement - called the Dublin-Boston score - that is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions when treating patients with Covid-19.

The test will help to identify patients who may benefit from therapies, such as steroids, and admission to intensive care units.

The Dublin-Boston score can accurately predict how severe the infection will be on day seven after measuring the patient's blood for the first four days.

“The Dublin-Boston score is easily calculated and can be applied to all hospitalised Covid-19 patients,” said RCSI Professor of Medicine Gerry McElvaney, the study’s senior author and a consultant in Beaumont Hospital.

“More informed prognosis could help determine when to escalate or de-escalate care, a key component of the efficient allocation of resources during the current pandemic.

"The score may also have a role in evaluating whether new therapies designed to decrease inflammation in Covid-19 actually provide benefit.”

The blood test works by measuring the levels of two molecules that send messages to the body's immune system and control inflammation.