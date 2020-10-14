Irish scientists develop test that predicts which Covid-19 patients develop severe infection

The blood test works by measuring the levels of two molecules that send messages to the body's immune system and control inflammation. File photo.

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 10:18
Michelle McGlynn

Irish scientists have developed a score that can accurately predict which patients will develop a severe form of Covid-19.

Researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences developed the measurement - called the Dublin-Boston score - that is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions when treating patients with Covid-19.

The Dublin-Boston score can accurately predict how severe the infection will be on day seven after measuring the patient's blood for the first four days.

“The Dublin-Boston score is easily calculated and can be applied to all hospitalised Covid-19 patients,” said RCSI Professor of Medicine Gerry McElvaney, the study’s senior author and a consultant in Beaumont Hospital.

“More informed prognosis could help determine when to escalate or de-escalate care, a key component of the efficient allocation of resources during the current pandemic.

"The score may also have a role in evaluating whether new therapies designed to decrease inflammation in Covid-19 actually provide benefit.” 

The blood test works by measuring the levels of two molecules that send messages to the body's immune system and control inflammation.

The Lancet's translational research journal EBioMedicine.

