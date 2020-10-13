How does Budget 2021 affect you?

The Government announced the largest budget in the history of the State on Tuesday.

The Budget 2021 package will see almost €18bn spent on cash injections and support for struggling sectors.

It will help build a “stronger, more resilient” country, according to the Government.

The major uplift in public spending includes €8.5bn to help public services impacted by the virus and €3.4bn on a recovery fund to stimulate growth and employment as the country weathers the combined storm of coronavirus and Brexit.

But how will the budget affect you? Here, we break down some of the scenarios.

Single person earning €60,000

Unmarried couple, two earners

Married couple, no children

One parent family

Married couple, one earner, two children

Married couple, both earning, four children

Long term unemployed family

Retired couple