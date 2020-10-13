Cork school to shut Wednesday due to staffing issues caused by Covid-19

A Cork county school is to shut for the day on Wednesday due to staffing shortages caused by Covid.

Scoil Bhríde in Crosshaven is a primary school for girls, teaching over 200 pupils on an annual basis.

Due to two positive Covid cases among staff at the school, four teachers, two Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) and the principal Séamus O’Connor are self-isolating for 14 days.

Due to this drop in available staff, the school board, in conjunction with the HSE, have made the decision to close on Wednesday to assess the situation.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Connor, who has been working at the school for the past 12 years, said: “We are closing for the day to undertake further risk assessments with the HSE.

“Two staff teachers tested positive and as a result, the people in the pods with them on breaks etc, have been self-isolating.

“The board took the decision along with the HSE to close the school to undertake further risk assessments.”

Discussing the issue, Mr O’Connor said there is currently a substitute teacher shortage and it is also possible the school could remain closed for the rest of the week if they cannot source enough staff.

There is a sub shortage as well so we need to make sure we have enough staff to keep the school going for the rest of the week.

“It is possible that we could be closed for the rest of the week unless it’s possible we can cover all the classes.

“We are following all the guidelines as laid down by the HSE and the Department of Education the health and safety of the pupils and the staff is our paramount concern.”

The school normally operates with eight teachers with two SNAs and two learning support teachers.