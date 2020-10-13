Budget 2021: Reaction to 'unprecedented' €18bn package

After the Government's announcement of an “unprecedented” €18bn budget package we look at how special interest groups have reacted.

Restaurants Association of Ireland: “This budget is a life-line for the restaurant and hospitality industry. We welcome the reduction of the VAT rate from 13.5% to 9%. We also are pleased to see the Covid Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) announced offering cash payments of up to €5,000 a week for firms forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions. While these new measures announced today won’t fix everything, there is now hope for many restaurant businesses who are struggling."

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation on primary school class size reduction to a 25:1 ratio: "During a pandemic, we had the particular shame of being the only country in the EU to issue guidance for social distancing for a class of thirty or more. Smaller class sizes will make it easier to keep our distance.”

Peter McVerry Trust - "Measures outlined in today’s budget deliver on a more ambitious and enlarged social housing programme, and a significant programme of capital investment in key areas such as education, health and housing."

Brokers Ireland: "The move in today’s Budget to extend the Help-to-Buy scheme to the end of 2021 is very welcome, but it is disappointing that the opportunity wasn’t taken to include second-hand homes."

Inclusion Ireland: "We welcome the additional €20 million in funding for voluntary disability services to progress Transforming Lives, and the €100 million increase in funding for a range of measures, including integration, de-congregation, and the restoration of day services. However, the devil will be in the detail and we must see the necessary delivery plans to back up these commitments."

Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association: "€50 million for new medicines next year is a game-changer for patients with serious medical conditions"

Alcohol Action Ireland: "We welcome that Budget 2021 has not reduced alcohol excise duties and that the Ministers, guided by public health alcohol policy, have not acquiesced to the extensive lobbying of the alcohol industry, who had sought a 15% reduction, which would have stimulated greater alcohol use."

ALONE: “We are delighted to see the increased investment in healthcare such as the home care support hours and the increased capacity. We are disappointed to see that older people were not mentioned enough and the measures did not adequately reflect the pre-existing and exasperated challenges faced by older people in today’s world. We are also disheartened to see the Government has failed to set the State Pension at the average weekly wage agreed in their own Roadmap for Pensions Reform 2018 - 2023."

National Women’s Council: "It is extraordinary to see no additional investment into Early Years Education and Afterschool Care when the costs of childcare are amongst the highest in the EU and investment is at such a low level"

Threshold: "Specific allocation to cost-rental housing is welcome. Scale and speed are key in making cost-rental affordable for tenants on modest incomes, by setting rents and supports to facilitate ability to pay."

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation on the €4 billion extra spending on the health service: "This is a very welcome, substantial and much-needed increase in the health budget. The extra four billion is not only a necessary response to Covid, but recognition of the indispensable work that our members do in the health service every single day.

“Health funding cannot be like a tap – switched on and off from year to year. We need to see multi-annual, clear commitments to building capacity, getting staffing right, and moving to a universal healthcare model. The money needs to be spent well.