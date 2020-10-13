INMO: 259 patients across country waiting on trolleys

There are 259 people waiting for beds in Irish hospitals, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Of these, 209 are waiting in the emergency department and 50 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients waiting with 71, followed by Cork University Hospital with 51 people.

This morning, there are 240 people with Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals.

It is a 60% rise on the numbers since last Tuesday and the highest figure since May.

Meanwhile, 32 patients with the disease were in ICU last night according to the HSE.