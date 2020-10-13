Covid-19: Nphet to decide whether level 3 is working later this week

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will make a call on Thursday on whether or not level 3 is working.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 167 per 100,000 people.

Yesterday, 825 cases were confirmed along with one additional death.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says level 3 has had some impact in Dublin where it has been in place for four weeks.

However, he says cases are beginning to grow in the capital again.

"The five-day incidence in Dublin did drop but in each of the last three days we have seen case numbers up again in Dublin well in excess of 200.

"So I don't think we can conclude that we have turned a corner in Dublin."

Dr Holohan says Nphet would like to see some encouraging signs before they meet in two days time.

He said they will be looking to see how well the level 3 measures that are in place are working.

Nphet are also considering whether masks should be used outdoors.

Dr Ronan Glynn said they look at the evidence around masks all the time and will continue to do so.

"If people, in the first instance, focus on wearing masks appropriately in the settings that they are currently recommended that would be a very significant step forward.

Unfortunately, we see far too many examples of people wearing masks either under their chin or exposing their nose.

Dr Glynn added that people should wear masks where possible saying that visors are an acceptable alternative for a very small portion of the population who cannot wear masks for a variety of reasons.

Meanwhile, the Stormont executive will hold a special meeting this morning to consider bringing in new restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Health officials have recommended a tighter lockdown for four to six weeks, after an average of 880 cases a day over the past week.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal may be moved to level 4 restrictions if new measures are introduced in the North.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith says the three border counties have rising levels of Covid-19.

He pointed to Cavan which was at the lower end of the incidence rate less than three weeks ago and is now the second-highest in the country.

"I would sincerely hope that following the public health advice will make it possible to get the incidence rate reduced in the three counties and elsewhere as well.

"I would hope that it wouldn't be necessary to go to level 4 but we have to follow public health advice."