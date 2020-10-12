Coronavirus: One death and 825 new cases in Ireland

Of today's cases, there are 254 in Dublin and 147 in Cork
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 18:39
Steve Neville

There has been 825 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been notified of one death related to the disease.

Of today's cases, there are 254 in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal and 37 in Kildare.

The remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Of today's cases:

  • 426 are men / 392 are women 
  • 78% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 30 years old

Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 167.8.

In the North, three further deaths and another 877 positive cases of Covid-19 were been reported today.

