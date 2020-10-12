Girl who allegedly crushed finger in playschool's fire door settles case for €20,000

A 10-year-old girl who it was claimed when she was a toddler got her finger stuck in a fire door while at playschool has settled her High Court action for €20,000.

Brooke Weldon was three years of age when she suffered a crush injury to her right ring finger tip and the High Court heard the little girl has no memory of the incident.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told the playschool disputed the account of the accident and CCTV footage appeared to support a different narrative where the child emerged from a bathroom with the injured finger.

Brooke Weldon, Seagrave Court, Finglas, had through her mother Nikita Weldon sued Poppintree Early Education Centre Ltd, Poppintree Community Centre, Ballymun, Dublin as a result of the accident on the premises on January 13, 2014.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to properly supervise the toddler at all times and an alleged failure to ensure the door which led to the toilets did not close on the child’s fingers.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the fire door would not close on her finger tip.

The claims were denied.

The High Court heard the little girl was taken to the Children’s Hospital Temple Street where it was noted she had a crush injury to her right fingertip.

She had to have surgery to repair the tip and her finger required dressings for three to four weeks after the accident.

She now uses her left hand to write and do everyday things. She has slight scarring on the fingertip, the court heard.

Mr Justice Garret Simons, approving the settlement, said there were significant issues on liability in the case. The full value of such a case would be €40,000 but the fact that the child has no memory of the accident and there was a dispute on the account along with the CCTV meant there was a 50% discount bringing the settlement to €20,000.

The judge said the settlement was a good result and a sensible one and he wished the young girl the best of luck. Mr Justice Simons also allowed the pay-out of €250 so that the little girl can celebrate the end of the case and what the judge said was a particular trauma for her.