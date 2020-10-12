Covid-19: 14-day incident rate surges in Cavan

The incident rate has surged in Cavan and remains high in Donegal after Level Three restrictions. Picture: PA

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 12:36
Ciarán Sunderland

The 14-day Covid-19 incident rate has increased dramatically in Cavan in the last four days and now stands at 338.7 per 100,000 people. 

Four days ago the rate stood at 199.5 per 100,000 people. 

The county along with Donegal and Monaghan now has a rate of infection per 100,000 people of more than 300.

Donegal has been placed on Level Three restrictions for a number of weeks before the rest of the country's move last week but has seen a sustained rise in case numbers.  

Carlow meanwhile now has the lowest 14-day incident rate in the country at 59.7 per 100,000 people. 

The national 14-day incident rate now stands at 158.5 per 100,000 of the population representing a 38% increase in the rate in the past week.

Meanwhile, 221 people are being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals this morning.

It is the highest figure since May and is a 47% increase compared with this day last week.

Yesterday, 204 people were in hospital receiving care for Covid-19 while 30 people were reported to be in intensive care receiving treatment for the virus.

Over the weekend nearly 2,000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland while two more deaths were confirmed on Sunday.

