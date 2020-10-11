Confusion may be Covid-19 symptom  in older people

Irish specialist advises doctors and carers to be aware of warning signs
Confusion may be Covid-19 symptom  in older people

Dr Mary Ní Lochlainn said doctors and carers should look out for signs of confusion or strange behaviour in frail older people because it could be an early warning sign of Covid-19.

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 18:29

A Dublin doctor is at the centre of a major new study focused on older adults and Covid-19. 

Dr Mary Ní Lochlainn is a specialist registrar in geriatric medicine.

She is working with a research team at King's College London which discovered new-onset confusion or 'delirium' is an important symptom of Covid-19 in those who are frail. 

Of the hospital patients studied, almost a fifth had confusion as the only presenting feature of the virus.

Dr Ní Lochlainn said: "Current guidance in Ireland does not include confusion as a symptom to prompt testing. 

"Doctors and carers should look out for signs of confusion or strange behaviour in frail older people because it could be an early warning sign."

Read More

Covid-19: Two deaths and 814 new cases as CMO warns of rapid growth

 

More in this section

Gardaí seek assistance locating teen missing in Dublin Gardaí seek assistance locating teen missing in Dublin
Covid-19: Two deaths and 814 new cases as CMO warns of rapid growth Covid-19: Two deaths and 814 new cases as CMO warns of rapid growth
Coronavirus - Tue May 5, 2020 NI reports 1,066 new Covid-19 cases and one death
coronaviruselderly

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices