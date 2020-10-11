Confusion may be Covid-19 symptom  in older people

A Dublin doctor is at the centre of a major new study focused on older adults and Covid-19.

Dr Mary Ní Lochlainn is a specialist registrar in geriatric medicine.

She is working with a research team at King's College London which discovered new-onset confusion or 'delirium' is an important symptom of Covid-19 in those who are frail.

Of the hospital patients studied, almost a fifth had confusion as the only presenting feature of the virus.

Dr Ní Lochlainn said: "Current guidance in Ireland does not include confusion as a symptom to prompt testing.

"Doctors and carers should look out for signs of confusion or strange behaviour in frail older people because it could be an early warning sign."