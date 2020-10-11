Covid-19: Two deaths and 814 new cases as CMO warns of rapid growth

A further 814 confirmed cases of the virus were reported to the Department of Health as of midnight on Saturday October 10. 

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 18:05
Jess Casey

The public is urged to keep their social contacts to an absolute minimum as Covid-19 continues to rapidly increase across the country.

Of the cases confirmed, 226 are in Dublin, 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath. 

The remaining 343 cases are spread across all remaining counties. 

The department has also been notified of a further two deaths, bringing the death toll here from the virus to 1,826. 

As of 2pm this Sunday, 204 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in intensive care units. 

There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home."

“22 out of 26 counties have 7-day incidence rates as a percentage of 14-day incidence rates above 50%. 

"This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country.”

Of the cases notified this Sunday:

  • 432 are men / 381 are women. 
  • 70% are under 45 years of age.
  • The median age is 32 years old. 

This Sunday, Northern Ireland recorded 1,066 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There has also been one further death.

