Gardaí seek assistance locating teen missing in Dublin

Jamie is described as being 5'4", of slim build with brown hair and green eyes.
Jamie Walsh, 16, has been missing from the Rathfarnham area of Dublin 14 since Thursday, October 8.

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 17:18
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Dublin.

Jamie Walsh, 16, has been missing from the Rathfarnham area of Dublin 14 since Thursday, October 8.

Jamie is described as being 5'4", of slim build with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red/maroon jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Jamie is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 016 666 500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Covid-19: How one case became 30

