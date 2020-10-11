Calls for pay for student nurses

Student nurses who have been prevented from taking up part-time jobs because of Covid should now be paid while on placement.

Calls have been made to properly compensate those in their first, second and third years of study who are now finding it difficult to support themselves through college.

Many student nurses rely on part-time work in private care homes to help pay for third level education. However, they have now been told they cannot take up work outside the hospitals where they are on placement due to the risk of spreading the virus.

Labour TD, Seán Sherlock said student nurses are frontline staff and their efforts must be recognised.

"If we are expecting nurses, no matter whether they are qualified or in training, to lead from the front in our hospitals, we should be compensating them for that work. Even a gesture of goodwill as student nurses are being told that they cannot work outside the hospital setting would be appropriate."

He added: "If they are working in acute settings and can only work in acute setting then that should be acknowledged."

An INMO spokesperson said: "If you are not paying students, we think it's unreasonable to ask them to give up the jobs that support them through their studies."

While fourth year students are paid, other years do not get paid for their placement work and instead receive €50 a week towards expenses.

The HSE said there is is nothing precluding the students from applying for any other post they are eligible for in the HSE including part time work, given their undergraduate commitments.

However, the spokesperson added: "As a consequence specifically to Covid-19, we do not support the movement of HCWs through a number of clinical sites due to risk of infection during Covid-19."