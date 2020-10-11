Sinn Féin: Hospitals in the Republic must be prepared for spillover from the NI as Covid cases rise

Sinn Féin says hospitals in the Republic should be drawing up plans to receive patients if hospitals in the North come under too much pressure.

The party is calling for officials on either side of the border to pool testing and tracing to fight the outbreak on an all-island basis.

906 cases were recorded in Northern Ireland yesterday - the first day in a week the North has seen fewer new cases than the Republic.

In total,1,918 cases of the virus were recorded on the island of Ireland yesterday.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane says more co-operation is needed.

Over 1,900 cases across the island with 1,012 in the South & 902 in the North. We need an urgent all-island response - cross border testing and tracing and maximum alignment. This is a time for joined-up action, cooperation and solidarity. @sinnfeinireland — David Cullinane TD (@davidcullinane) October 10, 2020

"The health ministers north and south need to talk but what we actually need is action."

"We need to see much stronger collaboration on testing and tracing and we need to see a much better alignment on responses and restrictions"

Mr Cullinane said the island needs to act 'as one'.

"We need to show solidarity,if we don't have a one island response we're not going to be able to wrestle back this virus and take and control of it in the time ahead," he said.