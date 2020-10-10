'I am very worried': CMO expresses concern as 1,012 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Cases of Covid-19 are growing "across all age groups and throughout the country" as more than 1,000 cases of the virus are notified to the health authorities over a 24-hour period.

There have been three further deaths related to Covid-19, and the HPSC has been notified this Saturday of a further 1,012 confirmed cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 41,714, and the number of Covid-related deaths to 1,824.

Almost 2,000 cases of the virus were recorded today on the island of Ireland as more than 900 cases were reported in Northern Ireland this Saturday.

As of 2pm this Saturday, 199 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU.

Of today’s cases, 241 are in Dublin, 112 in Cork and the remainder are spread across 24 counties.

Cases of Covid-19 are growing “across all age groups and throughout the country” according to Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer.

“I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating,” he said.

“All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to the HPSC over a period of 24 hours up to midnight.

“The 14-day incidence rate has increased from 108 per 100,000 last Sunday to 150 per 100,000 today, which represents a 39% increase.”

“All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating."

"For example, there has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week.

“The test positivity rate up to midnight Friday 9th October was 6.2%, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

“Case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country.”

Let’s not get distracted. We know what to do. Reduce our contacts. Whatever we’re doing -each of us individually - is not enough. So tonight talk to family or housemates about what specifically you can do to reduce contacts, keep distance, wear face coverings, clean surfaces etc — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 10, 2020

Of the cases notified today:

511 are men and 496 are women.

71% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 30 years old.

Of today’s cases, 241 in Dublin, 112 in Cork, 80 in Cavan, 72 in Meath, 66 in Galway, and the remaining 441 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer: “In the past 24 hours, there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory-confirmed cases to hospital and 4 new admissions to ICU.”

“Every age group, location, and household needs to act now, limit your contacts, and stop the disease in its tracks.”