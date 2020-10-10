Covid-19: 902 new confirmed cases in Northern Ireland

Yesterday, the North had a record high 1,080 cases
There are 134 people being cared for in hospitals with a further 19 people in intensive care north of the border. File image. 

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 14:24
Mairead Cleary

There have been 902 more cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past twenty-four hours.

There are 134 people being cared for in hospitals with a further 19 people in intensive care north of the border.  

Earlier, Deputy First Minister of Northern Michelle O'Neill tested negative for the virus. She had been self-isolating after a member of her family contracted covid. 

In a tweet, she said she will continue to work remotely, promising to carry out her ministerial duties from home. 

Yesterday, health minister Robin Swann told the Stormont Assembly the outbreak was the worst crisis the Executive has faced since devolution in 1999.

194 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals 

