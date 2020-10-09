Covid lockdown leads to fall in burglaries in Kerry

Burglaries in Kerry are down this year because for a period of time people were at home “and the burglars were also locked in”, the county’s Joint Policing Committee has heard.

The policing webinar also heard that gardaí in Tralee have been told by management that they should not park on the double yellow lines outside the station, except when there is a security issue, after the matter was highlighted by members of the public.

Crime figures across all categories “bar one” on the Garda pulse system to October are down for the county because of the confinement during the pandemic in the second quarter.

Drug seizures

However, some drug crime, including drug driving, is significantly up.

Over €900,000 of drugs were seized in Kerry this year, a significant amount for the county, and reflects the reality of society and the amount of people using drugs, Chief Superindent Eileen Foster, the county’s most senior officer, said.

More people are using cocaine than previously.

More people are using cocaine and amphetamines, the chief superintendent also said.

The figure for driving while intoxicated was 191, down from 234 in the first three quarters of 2019. However, some 74 were drug driving - up from 41 the previous year.

Drugs were in all towns and villages, said Cllr Michael Cahill ( FF) of Kenmare Municipal District.

He called for stiffer laws for those dealing drugs to minors.

Read More Gardaí quiz juveniles about Cork convent fire

Hundreds of people turned out at a meeting on the issue in Cahersiveen recently, the councillor said.

“It’s a huge issue. It is not going away. The message from this Joint Policing Committee must be to call for stiffer laws for dealers to minors,” he said. Drug taking in Tralee town park is being targeted by garda patrols, the meeting heard.

In property crime, burglaries in homes have dropped from 213 to 129.

“It reflects that, for a period of time, it seems people were at home and burglars were locked in as well,” Supt Foster said.

Garda vehicles on double yellow line

The issue of garda vehicles parked on double yellow lines outside the station and impairing the view of motorists was raised in two separate submissions.

Supt Foster said the issue of insufficient parking at Tralee Garda Station was something she had been trying to address for the last 18 months since arriving in the Kerry Division..

She was “cognisant” of the impression to the public.

“It’s unacceptable we are parking vehicles on double yellow lines,” Supt Foster said.

The station in Tralee has only 37 spaces and there are times such as when transferring prisoners when there is no choice. The matter is being addressed, she said, and thanked those who had made submissions on the matter.

Members have been reminded only in the case of a security issue should they park on double yellow lines.

Council senior manager Charlie O’Sullivan also said it is looking at possibly providing parking spaces for the gardaí for emergency use.