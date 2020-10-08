No countries on Green List from next week

There will be no countries on the Green List for safe travel from Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on co-ordinating travel within the union.

It is referred to as the traffic light system.

There are currently just four countries - Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein - that people can travel to without having to restrict their movements when they return.

The current Green List will expire on Sunday night.

The next review of the list will be Thursday, October 15 and any changes made will take effect from Monday, October 19.