Covid-19: One death and 506 new cases confirmed with 76 in Cork

There has been one further Covid related death, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed this evening.

This brings the death toll in Ireland so far to 1,817.

The HPSC has been notified of 506 confirmed cases today bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 40,086.

Today's cases are spread across 25 counties with the highest number in Dublin with 91.

Cork has the second-highest number of new cases with 76 followed by Donegal with 52 and Meath with 42.

The remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties.

Of today's cases, 59 have been identified as community transmission while 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that while it is "not inevitable" that the country will move up to levels 4 or 5, it all depends on public behaviour.

"There is nothing inevitable about this and if each one of us can play our part and get everybody pulling in the same direction we can avoid that.

"So, I won't make a projection beyond if we stay on the same track, there could be 1,100 to 1,400 cases a day by the first week in November."

He added: "I don't think the public should be confused. I would put in simple terms: if there are discretionary things in your life around what you do, if they involve contact with others, if you can avoid those for the next period of time, do.

"These are things we all enjoy doing but there's a significant component of responsibility here."

In the North today, there were 923 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed and one additional death.

It brings to 17,110 the total number of cases in Northern Ireland, while the death toll stands at 587.