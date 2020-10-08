Taoiseach: 'Mood has changed' as Brexit talks near deadline

The president of the European Council said the EU stands in "full solidarity" with Ireland as Brexit negotiations reach the "moment of truth".

Talks are ongoing to reach a trade deal between the UK and EU as the deadline of October 15 looms closer, however, there have been consistent indications of an unwillingness to compromise from UK negotiators on issues around the Northern Ireland protocol and fisheries, which they already agreed to.

Speaking at Dublin's Farmleigh House, after meeting with the Taoiseach, Charles Michel said although negotiations were looking more optimistic, the EU will continue to defend their position.

"My message is simple," he said.

"The EU stands in full solidarity with Ireland, and this is especially true when it comes to the full implementation of the withdrawal agreement and the protocol on Northern Ireland.

"This text has been around for three years, each word has been debated for hours and hours. It has been ratified by both parties. There is simply no question on its full implementation.

This is a matter of trust, this is not only an Irish issue, this is a European one.

"I have been very clear yesterday with Prime Minister Johnson. It's now time for the UK to restore trust, and to put all its cards on the table. Europe is doing its utmost to find an agreement with the UK.

"To determine agreement, we need significant steps to be made by our British friends in the coming days.

"This is the moment of truth.

"We have demonstrated that we are ready to engage with the UK, we are negotiating very clearly, we will defend the European position.

"The fisheries is an important topic, not only in Ireland, but also for many other members, it's very important to get a good deal on this, but also the level playing field is key because it exists to guarantee that it would be possible for the UK to have access to the single market, on the basis of the respect for common standards."

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the "mood appears to have changed" in Brexit discussions and there has "been more intensified engagement."

"Mood is one thing, it does need substance to follow the mood, and one needs concrete outcomes from the negotiations and positions need to change," the Taoiseach said.

"Europe has given good indications to European Union Task Force's Michel Barnier over the last while, they need to be reciprocated.

"I've been very consistent from the outset, on how you can accomplish this, in terms of the interests of the citizens we represent, is to have a comprehensive, good, free trade agreement, absent of tariffs to enable Europe and Britain to work together into the future."