Limerick publican uses Covid creativity to flip to burgers 

As the service industry comes to terms with the new Level 3 restrictions and the forced closures which they mean for many, some are thinking outside their box to continue to make a living.

The limit of 15 people, combined with the fact it is outdoor seating only has seen a number of Limerick’s most established pubs, restaurants and cafes shut their doors for the next three weeks.

But for some of the cities entrepreneurs, the previous restrictions, as well as the latest ones, are only an obstacle to overcome.

Jack Costello runs one of the city’s better-known pubs, The Locke Bar. He will be one of many closing whose doors will be closed over the next few weeks.

However, not all is lost, as during the last lockdown Jack and his brothers established the Locke Burger as a way to make a living while the pubs are closed.

“We’ve closed the pub because 15 people, outside, just isn’t viable," he said. "There would be no point opening for that number of people."

It seems to be more of a consolation. I don’t see many places staying open to be honest.

“The Locke Burger really took off. So then we started doing work in the units beside the pub. We put in a full restaurant unit and we developed that into a premium burger joint. We opened that in June, it's been going very well. That will be doing takeaways for the next three weeks.”

The idea came about after Jack and his brothers saw how well their burgers were doing when they were being sold at festivals.

Jack Costello pictured in the Locke Bar in Limerick, which has closed its doors due to Level 3 restrictions. Picture: Brian Arthur

“When we were doing it out of the van, there was such great traction.

“It’s definitely our silver lining of the whole thing. Obviously, we were in a tough position when we were closed over parts of the summer, but it's something good that came out of it. It’s a new, viable business going forward with the uncertainty around pubs at the moment.”

With so many in the service industry shutting down over the lockdown, and more facing closure with the new restrictions, it would seem crazy to open a new cafe now.

However, that is exactly what the owners of Melody, on Foxes Bow have done. Tapas, outdoor seating and wine might sound like the perfect combination in Spain, but with Irish weather, it presents a bit more of a struggle.

Nonetheless, Cian Frawley and his business partner, Andrew O’Donaghue are determined to fight the odds and keep their new venture open.

“We’ve been open since September, but we have been renting since January. With this Covid stuff. We just kind of had to go for it, you know? And since we've opened, it has been amazing,” said Cian.

Unfortunately due to the new restrictions the business once again faces closure.