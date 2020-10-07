Covid-19: 828 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

The total number of cases confirmed in the North since the outbreak began now stands at 16,187.
The NI Department of Health has also confirmed that one further person in the north has died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll in the region to 586. File Picture: PA

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 14:53
Steven Heaney

828 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, according to the NI Department of Health.

The total number of cases confirmed in the region since the outbreak began now stands at 16,187.

Some 4,417 cases have been reported in NI in the last week alone.

Health officials also confirmed that one further person in the North has died after contracting the virus, bringing the death toll to 586.

91 patents with Covid-19 are receiving care in Northern Irish hospitals, 14 of whom are in intensive care units.

