Covid-19: Donegal nursing home confirms 30 cases

A nursing home in Donegal is currently dealing with 30 cases of Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy, Donegal confirmed cases this morning.

It comes a day after 31 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed at a home in county Laois, among residents and staff.

The Donegal nursing home home says that the family members of residents have been contacted and informed of the situation.

Brindley Manor said it cannot comment on the status of the cases at the home.

It said a family liaison officer has been appointed and that they will be engaging with the relatives of residents to provide regular status updates on their health, welfare, and care.

In a statement issued this morning, the home said all affected residents are now isolating in their rooms.

The home said: "Our director of nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our medical director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

"We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by Public Health, the HSE, Infection Control, and our lead inspector at HIQA."

Brindley Manor Nursing Home says that it remains fully operational but, in line with the level 3 restrictions which came into effect this morning, is now closed to non-essential visitors.

There are growing concerns about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Irish nursing homes.

Seven clusters associated with nursing homes were confirmed last week.