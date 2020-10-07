Gaelic players urge GAA to reverse decision to suspend club games

The Club Players Association (CPA) has appealed to the management of the reverse its decision to suspend all games at club level.

The CPA said clubs should be able to complete club championships, allowing counties to "draw a satisfactory end to the 2020 season."

CPA Chief Micheál Briody said: “We have been contacted by a lot of clubs over the last 24/48 hours, distressed and disappointed that their season has been brought to an abrupt and unsatisfactory end.

"They all understand the need to tighten restrictions but are appealing to have the chance to finish out their campaign."

The CPA said it "fully acknowledges that GAA management is taking responsibility" and "showing leadership" to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

However, it said players and supporters across all counties "greatly appreciated the 11 weeks ring-fenced for clubs," and that the "interest and excitement generated at club Level was a tremendous showcase for our games and surpassed all expectations."

Mr Briody described some of the criticism levelled at the GAA as "unfair".

There was widespread criticism of the way in which some clubs celebrated their victories in recent club championship games.

Last Sunday, videos surfaced online showing supporters and players of Blackrock hurling club in Cork celebrating in a large crowd, seemingly disregarding current social-distancing measures.

It is believed that scenes like those witnessed in Blackrock, and elsewhere in the country, influenced the GAA's decision to halt club games.

"This criticism has been for situations where they have little control over an individual’s behaviour, and where Association guidelines have been ignored or flouted," Mr Briody said.

The CPA says that, while it "understands the euphoria of championship success, some of the behaviour has rightly attracted scrutiny in light of the pandemic we are all living through.

"We do not condone this at all," it added.

At this time, in light of the GAA directive on Monday, October 5, we are pleading with the GAA management committee to allow outstanding adult championships to be completed behind closed doors.

The CPA says that players should not be "left hanging" for the next number of months, without an idea of when their remaining games might be played.

It also says the extra costs of GAA training over the coming months would be likely to put "further financial pressure on clubs who have been unable to raise funds in 2020 like other years."

"We would re-emphasise that we agree that the lack of social distancing in some stands is totally unsatisfactory and the after-match behaviour in a few clubs has been disappointing.

"We feel that cancelling club games is unfair on players who through no fault of their own are being denied the chance to finish what has been a unique and challenging season," Mr Briody added.