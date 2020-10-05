GAA suspends all club games over social distancing breaches

The GAA has suspended all club games at all levels until further notice.

The organisation’s Coiste Bainistí met this morning after a weekend where there were a number of well documented social distancing breaches involving post-match activities.

“The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed all GAA Club games at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice,” the statement reads.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

“This directive applies to all ages and grades across the island. Club social centres/bars are also to close. Training will be continued to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government’s National Framework for Living With Covid-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

“The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly.

“The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed. More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing.”

The GAA’s statement follows one from the Cork County Board this morning in relation to celebrations.

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe,” the Cork GAA executive stated.

“Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during COVID-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines. There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure COVID-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”

Cork had been due to stage five finals this weekend including the Castlehaven-Nemo Rangers premier senior football decider.

The LGFA also endorsed a decision to suspend all their club games.

"Consequently, provincial club championship fixtures which had been scheduled for the coming weekend are postponed until further notice. We are exploring alternative dates for these games," they said in a statement.