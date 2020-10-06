INMO: 250 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals

The latest figures from show that 211 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 39 are waiting in other hospital wards.
Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 10:47
Steven Heaney

250 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 211 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 39 are waiting in other hospital wards.

48 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital, Limerick - 38 in the emergency department, and a further 10 elsewhere in the hospital - the highest total in the country.

32 more people are without a bed at Cork University Hospital - all of whom are waiting in the emergency department.

Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, and University Hospital, Kerry have 26 and 22 patients without beds, respectively.

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin currently has 18 people on trolleys, and there are also 17 patients waiting at Mayo University Hospital.

A further 16 people are on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital. 

There are 14 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital, University Hospital, Waterford, Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis and St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

