NPHET recommends Level 5 restrictions for entire country but Government pushback likely

There is likely to be considerable pushback from Government to recommendations that the country move to level 5 Covid restrictions.

An unscheduled meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Sunday which lasted for several hours concluded with it recommending the country moves to the highest level of restrictions, or a full lockdown.

Government sources, speaking to the Irish Examiner, expressed their considerable surprise and concern at such a recommendation citing the potential economic and social impact on the country.

They said the matter will be considered by Government on Monday but there is no plans to expedite Tuesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting.

Earlier, a move to level 4 restrictions for the entire country was touted as possible as NPHET moved to tackle “an alarming rise in cases”.

The Government will consider the recommendation from NPHET on the deteriorating national picture which sources described as “very worrying”.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan who has returned to his post following an extended absence for personal reasons.

A decision to tighten restrictions will be considered by Government on Monday but more likely at its weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Living with Covid-19, Level 5

With a NPHET recommendation presented to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, the matter would be considered by the Covid-19 oversight group, then the Cabinet Sub-Committee and the full Cabinet for a formal decision.

Government sources speaking to the Irish Examiner said there is considerable concern about what they called “an alarming rise in numbers.”

It is understood the NPHET meeting commenced at 12pm lasted for several hours. The fact NPHET decided it needed to meet on a Sunday is seen as significant and sources have indicated that a country-wide move to level 4 is “certainly possible” given the rise in cases.

Any recommendation will be assessed and there is a possibility an incorporeal Cabinet meeting could be tabled for Monday, should it be required.

This evening, the Department of Health has been notified of 364 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,810 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland and 38,032 cases.

There were 100 cases confirmed in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal.

Of today's confirmed cases, 74% are under 45 years of age.

There were also 42 cases identified as community transmission, with 27% of today's cases associated with outbreaks or close contacts.

Earlier, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he believes Dublin and Donegal can avoid going to Level 4, but only if people adhere to current public health measures.

Schools will remain open even if Level Four Covid restrictions have to be introduced, Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

“While the numbers have continued to rise, they are not as fast a rate as they were. The restrictions in place in Dublin and Donegal will see that stabilise. And what we are seeking to do here, is not to eradicate the virus, that’s not a viable option, but to stabilise it,” he said.

"Yes, there is real concern in other counties, it is rising very fast. But we have to do the simple things, reduce the number of people we meet, avoid social contact. If we can do all of that I think we can avoid going to level 4,” he said.

“I hope Dublin can get back to level 2 and Donegal too,” he said.

Schools will remain open even if Level Four Covid restrictions have to be introduced, Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

Speaking today at the conclusion of his party’s convention, held online, Mr Ryan said that even if wider restrictions have to be applied to contain the pandemic, the Government’s absolute priority is to keep more than 1 million school children in the classroom.

“Yes the government is very committed to seeing the schools remain open.

We are not seeing huge instances because of the schools coming back.

"The international evidence is that it can be done safely, our schools have done a good job,” Mr Ryan said.

“The health damage done if we weren’t able to have our children go to school would out outweigh the benefits of closing them so we will keep them open,” he said.

Mr Ryan said he agreed with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that there has been too much focus on the daily figures related to Covid deaths and cases and said the trends are far more important.

“He is right about the daily figures and you don’t look at the daily figure you look at the trend, the five day, the seven-day trend,” he said.

“It is a very difficult situation which will see us slightly adjusting our behaviour,” he added.

He also said the Government strategy is now to stabilise the virus rather than trying to eradicate it, which is at odds with the advice of some epidemiologists.