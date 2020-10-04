Covid-19: No further deaths announced as 74% of today's 364 cases under age 45

The Department of Health has been notified of 364 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,810 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland and 38,032 cases.

There were 100 cases confirmed in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal.

Of today's confirmed cases, 74% are under 45 years of age.

There were also 42 cases identified as community transmission, with 27% of today's cases associated with outbreaks or close contacts.

The remaining cases are:

24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.

Meanwhile, a move to level 4 restrictions for the entire country is possible as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are meeting to discuss “an alarming rise in cases”.

Government sources have said the fact that the NPHET meeting lasted for several hours on Sunday, it is unlikely a decision will happen before Monday.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer. The Department of Health has been notified of 364 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths.

Sources have told the Irish Examiner it is more likely a decision will be put to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The fact NPHET decided it needed to meet on a Sunday is seen as significant and sources have indicated that a country-wide move to level 4 is “certainly possible” given the rise in cases.

Northern Ireland has recorded 462 new cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour period.

There has been one further death reported by the Department of Health.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 584.

Meanwhile, in the US, Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period on Friday and faces a “critical” next two days in his fight against Covid-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said.

Mr Trump offered his own assessment in a video from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Saturday evening, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon”.

Mark Meadows’ comments contrasted with a rosier assessment moments earlier by doctors treating the US president, who were at pains not to reveal that Mr Trump had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before being admitted to hospital.

Mr Trump offered his own assessment in a video from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Saturday evening, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon”.