Possible move to Level 4 countrywide as NPHET meet to discuss 'alarming rise in cases'

A possible move to level 4 restrictions for the entire country is possible as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are meeting to discuss “an alarming rise in cases”.

Government sources have said the fact that the NPHET meeting lasted for several hours on Sunday, it is unlikely a decision will happen before Monday.

Sources have told the Irish Examiner it is more likely a decision will be put to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The fact NPHET decided it needed to meet on a Sunday is seen as significant and sources have indicated that a country-wide move to level 4 is “certainly possible” given the rise in cases.

Should NPHET feel it needs to make a recommendation, it will forward a letter containing that recommendation to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who in turn will present it to Taoiseach Micheál Martin ahead of Cabinet.

Any recommendation will be assessed and there is a possibility an incorporeal Cabinet meeting could be tabled for Monday, should it be required.

An outline of what Level 4 restrictions are should any county or region be placed under these limitations.

This evening, the Department of Health has been notified of 364 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,810 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland and 38,032 cases.

There were 100 cases confirmed in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal.

Of today's confirmed cases, 74% are under 45 years of age.

There were also 42 cases identified as community transmission, with 27% of today's cases associated with outbreaks or close contacts.

The number of people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital has also increased to 134.

That number is up from yesterday's figure of 113, according to the HSE, while 22 people are being treated in intensive care.

The number is at its highest level since early June.