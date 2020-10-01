Time to start planning for Leaving Cert 2021, leading academic says

The executive dean of DCU Institute of Education, Professor Anne Looney has called for clarity on what form the Leaving Cert exam of 2021 will take.

Schools and students will need to start planning now she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. It was time to prepare for next year, she said.

Prof. Looney was responding to the issue of errors in the coding process in calculating this year’s Leaving Cert grades which resulted in at least 6,500 students receiving a lower grade than they ought to have received.

The errors were identified by a Canadian firm which was involved in the grading process, Polymetrika International Inc. Students affected by the grading errors will be contacted by text message and they will receive a revised set of grades.

Responding to the suggestion that all the students impacted would receive a university place, Prof Looney pointed out that for some courses there physically wasn’t the room for any more students.

Courses that require laboratories were already full and new labs could not be built quickly, she said.

“We could be saying to some students that they can have their place, but they will have to defer to next year.” That would give universities time to make the space.

“This is an unfortunate outcome of this error.” Students should know the details of their specific cases by next week, added Prof. Looney.

When asked if the Leaving Cert should have gone ahead in its usual format this year, Prof Looney said that had not been possible and that the CAO process “should keep going” with third round offers.