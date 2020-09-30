Simon Harris: 1,000 extra college spots may be needed because of Leaving Cert grading error

Simon Harris: 1,000 extra college spots may be needed because of Leaving Cert grading error

At tonight's Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris told his party that around 1,000 additional places could be needed to remedy the situation. Picture: Julian Behal Photography/PA Wire

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 22:06 PM
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Up to 1,000 additional college places may be required to fill demand caused by the Leaving Cert grading error.

Around 6,500 students are estimated to be impacted by the calculated grades error, with between 800 and 900 estimated to have missed out on a college place.

At tonight's Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris told his party that around 1,000 additional places could be needed to remedy the situation.

Those who had marks wrongly downgraded would be viewed as a successful appeal, Mr Harris said. The full CAO data will be known next week.

The meeting also heard that the junior education minister Josepha Madigan was not briefed on the issue until 3pm today, some time after the issue was raised in the Dáil. 

Read More

Teachers demand 'full investigation' of Leaving Cert grading issue

Senator Regina Doherty is understood to have told the meeting that the party should have been better briefed on the situation.

Also at the meeting, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he had spoken to former senator Michael D'Arcy on Sunday but did not ask if he had received a dispensation from the Standards In Public Office Commission to take up his new role at the Irish Association of Investment Managers. 

Mr Varadkar told the meeting that he had assumed Mr D'Arcy would have done that himself. Mr Varadkar added that he was "disappointed" and felt Mr D'Arcy should have sought approval from SIPO.

He added that the Seanad by-election for Mr D'Arcy's seat would be contested.

Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke brought a motion which was approved unanimously which will see Fine Gael work to honour commitments made in Budget 2020 around medical cards for over 70s, along with a 50 cent cut in the prescription charge for medical card holders. 

Mr Burke is understood to have said that the measure was now possible through legislation passed in July and should now be progressed.

Read More

Norma Foley did not inform Cabinet of Leaving Cert grading error at Tuesday's meeting

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 30th Sept Dr Glynn: Median age of Covid-19 deaths is 'the late 80s' but young people face real risks
Norma Foley did not inform Cabinet of Leaving Cert grading error at Tuesday's meeting Norma Foley did not inform Cabinet of Leaving Cert grading error at Tuesday's meeting
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 30, 2020 Covid-19: 429 new cases, 189 in Dublin and 60 in Cork, with one further death

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices