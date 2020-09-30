Pippa Hackett: Bill on forestry does not breach UN convention

The Government's bill on forestry does not breach the UN's Convention on Access to Information, Public Participation in Decision-Making and Access to Justice in Environmental Matters, the minister of state for land use and biodiversity has told the Dáil.

Pippa Hackett was speaking during a lengthy debate on amendments to the Forestry Bill 2020, where she said there was "overwhelming support for a new model of forestry for Ireland".

However, Ms Hackett rejected suggestions that the bill breaches the Aarhus Convention because it proposes to charge people to make submissions on licencing decisions, similar to the planning process.

"The purpose of this legislation is, in part, to align the system with the planning system, in which the charging of modest fees for submissions and appeals is well established," said Ms Hackett.

"This provision is Aarhus compliant, as is the bill. This was robustly examined by our legal team and by the Attorney General. We also consulted with the Aarhus unit in the office of the minister, Deputy Eamon Ryan. We are therefore satisfied that the bill and the modest fees, which I indicated would be in the region of €20 for a submission and €200 for an appeal, are compliant with the Aarhus Convention."

The bill was roundly criticised by many Opposition TDs, including many from rural areas. People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett said that the bill represented a "dangerous rush", and that it threatened to "throw out proper oversight" on the suitability of certain types of forests.

"The truth is that places such as Iraq or huge parts of Greece that are now deserts were not always deserts," said Mr Boyd Barrett. "They became deserts because the trees were cut down, and the trees were where moisture gathered."

Carol Nolan said that the Government was ignoring amendments from "the ordinary people of the State". She said that stakeholders had suggested "reasonable" amendments, which the Government had rejected.

Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae said that the Government would "not give fair play" to those in the forestry industry, saying that the bill's aim to clear a backlog of licence appeals was "worthless" without a specific time limit on felling licence applications or appeals, an amendment put forward by Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

"We are going nowhere," he said.