School principals demand answers on botched Leaving Cert results

School principals have called on the Department of Education to clarify the exact extent and consequences of the errors uncovered in this year's Leaving Cert calculated grades.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that two errors have been discovered in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

Mr Martin told the Dail that Minister for Education Norma Foley will make a "comprehensive" statement on the matter this afternoon.

Clive Byrne, the director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), said it was awaiting further information about the detail of the errors with the system.

“While this was the first time school principals and teachers have undertaken such an endeavour, every detail of the Department of Education’s instructions were carefully and comprehensively implemented in calculating the grade of each student."

“For these reasons, it is crucial that the Department now clarifies the exact extent, consequences and corrective measures relating to the errors uncovered."

“The Leaving Cert class of 2020 participated in the calculated grades system with the utmost maturity and understanding."

"It is now vital that those students impacted by these errors are communicated with immediately and efficiently to alleviate concern where possible."

The deadline for students to register to sit traditional Leaving Cert exam papers also needs to be extended, he added.

“The deadline of this Friday, October 2 is no longer realistic as students, upon receiving clarification on these errors, will need more time to consider their options."