Helen McEntee: Gardaí don't want more powers to enforce Covid restrictions

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that she asked the Garda Commissioner if the force needed more powers to enforce Covid-19 restrictions “and he said no.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, she said that scenes like those from Galway on Monday night should not have happened, but that it was anticipated that they would happen when colleges returned.

Such behaviour was not acceptable and should not have happened.

“We need to expect more from our young people.”

The Minister said that calls for the army to become involved were not going to change the situation as the army did not have powers to enforce restrictions, but “it could frighten people” she said.

The garda approach was to engage and encourage people to comply with the guidelines, she added.

The gardaí had examined what measures were taken in other jurisdictions and had not found their efforts to be any more effective.

However, Ms McEntee warned that if such incidents were to happen again “we would be having a very different conversation.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: “We need to expect more from our young people.” Picture: Niall Carson

The message that such behaviour was unacceptable had been delivered “loud and clear” and if necessary the gardaí would have more engagement with the university authorities.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the Assisted Dying Bill, the Minister said her proposal of a special Oireachtas committee to explore the issue in great detail was to ensure the protection of the vulnerable.

This was a very complex and challenging issue, she said.

There were different views – morally, ethically, legally and medically.

The legal advice from the Attorney General was that the Bill could be challenged and safeguards were needed.

Ms McEntee declined to offer a personal view on the issue saying that she did not want to prejudice the issue. “It is such a complex area, we have to cover all the grounds on this.”