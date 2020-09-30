Cork's Mercy Hospital asks public to seek alternative care as A&E numbers surge

There are delays at the Mercy University Hospital's (MUH) emergency department (ED) after a surge in presentations.

The hospital has now issued an appeal to members of the public who need less urgent treatment to go elsewhere for medical attention, if possible.

The hospital said it has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the ED and said while the ED remains open 24/7, it is regrettable that patients will experience delays.

"However, MUH would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for," a spokesman said.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit which is based at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher.

South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

Meanwhile, the Mercy says it is treating a "low number" of people with Covid-19.

In a statement, it said it has seen an increase in Covid-19 positive patients in recent weeks - about 25% of the numbers admitted at the peak of the pandemic.

"The hospital is currently treating a low number of Covid positive patients and is not in a position to further comment on individual cases," a spokesman said.

"The hospital continues to prepare for a potential surge in case presentations and to adhere to national protections and guidance for the management of Covid-19.

"The appropriate disease management arrangements remain in place.

"The hospital wishes to assure the public that services are operating within the hospital and the situation is under constant daily review by hospital management and by the hospital infection control team."