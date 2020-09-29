Students descend on Spanish Arch as cases of Covid-19 rise in Galway 

A number of videos have emerged online of people gathering at the Corrib Basin on Monday night.

The area, which is opposite The Spanish Arch, is a popular hangout spot for students in the city.

Videos circulating online show people congregating there and on Shop Street without wearing masks and often with little social distancing evident.

The videos come after Nphet warned of the rising cases in Galway, with 21 of the 390 confirmed cases yesterday coming from the county.

Spanish Arch tonight, this actually makes me want to cry pic.twitter.com/I1RnpiTv45 — ash (@BoscoTD) September 28, 2020

Speaking at the Department of Health press conference yesterday, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn appealed to people in four counties in particular.

“I am asking everyone, but particularly those living and working in Cork, Galway, Monaghan and Roscommon, to adhere to the public health advice," said Dr Glynn.

"There is still time to get the virus back under control in these areas, break the chains of transmission and stop the spread of this highly infectious disease in these communities."

Shop Street Galway right now.....when there’s about to be an announcement tomorrow that we could be going into further lockdown....a huge slap in the face to everyone trying so hard to social distance and to health workers and to sick friends and family. pic.twitter.com/30Fk5CPbvB — princess shifra (@ShifiStarkid) September 28, 2020

Galway Fine Gael Councillor, Eddie Hoare, says something needs to be done to manage the return of college students.

"It's worrying seeing the scenes at the Spanish Arch last night," said Mr Hoare.

"Hundreds if not thousands of students descended on the Spanish Arch late last night. Students have come back on campus this week. Lectures have been delayed but most of the students have taken up their accommodation and it's led to a big spill out of students on the street."