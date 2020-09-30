Covid-19: Dragon's Den investor shares plan for '10-minute finger prick test'

A pharma expert and Dragon on RTÉ's Dragon's Den has shared her plans to launch a 10-minute finger prick test for Covid-19.

Chanelle McCoy, founder of Chanelle Pharma, plans to roll out a ten-minute anti-body test that will determine if people have produced the anti-body needed to fight the virus.

Speaking on The Science of Business Podcast, with fellow pharma entrepreneur Louise Grubb, Ms McCoy said the product, which is sourced from an American company, will be rolled out in partnership with Veda Care.

"For example, you arrive at the testing centre in Dublin Airport, which is run by Veda Care, and you ask for an anti-body test.

"You get your 10-minute test, they prick your finger, a tiny bit of blood goes onto a cassette - similar to a pregnancy test.

"While you wait for the results you download the V Health App. The person who took your test takes your phone and inputs the results. If you have anti-bodies your V Health Passport will go green. The Green status will last 3-4 weeks.

Read More HSE launch initiative for people with long term conditions who feel isolated since Covid-19 hit

"We envision that in the next few months this green passport will allow you access into sporting events in Croke Park or Lansdowne Road or into corporate areas so people can go into the office," she said

The test will not pick up if you have contracted Covid-19 in the last 3 days however, it will pick up from Day 3 onwards.

Ms McCoy said that if the results come back that no antibodies are present in your system, then the traditional Covid test can be done.

She said about 200 versions of the product are available in Europe but she says only about 180 of those are accurate.

Veda Care and Chanelle Pharma have conducted 6 weeks of tests to ensure the accuracy of the kit which she says are being used in Japan, South Africa, Sweeden, Spain Italy and in the private sector in France. The V Health passport is being piloted by the FA, European Tour, Rugby England and Emirates Airlines.

"We're not claiming to be coming out with a kit that will do everything. We need to stop looking for 'the silver bullet'. This is about progression and helping society and companies get back", she said.