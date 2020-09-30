HSE launch initiative for people with long term conditions who feel isolated since Covid-19 hit 

The HSE has launched a series of online workshops designed to support people living with Long Term Health Conditions (LTHCs).

The workshops, which will last two and a half hours and will run over six weeks, are aimed at people who have had to take extra precautions since the Covid-19 pandemic hit earlier this year.

Dr Derval Howley, Chair of Interim HSE National Advisory Group for Self Management Support, said: “People living with a long-term health condition are more at risk of serious illness if they get Coronavirus. In Ireland to date, 37% of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have an underlying health condition.

“People taking part in the workshops may have different health conditions, however, they all face similar challenges - for example managing medications, attending healthcare appointments, communicating with healthcare professionals, coping with pain, fatigue and difficult emotions.

The workshops are led by two facilitators, with at least one leader living with a long-term health condition, and are delivered in a relaxed and friendly manner.

Facilitator and former participant in the programme, Mary Shields, said the programme can be empowering for people who may feel isolated during the pandemic, "The emotional support participants give each other is tangible and empowering, regardless of what their condition is.

"Participants gain a feeling of self-worth through being able to provide support or advice from their own experience to help someone who might be going through a similar thing."

Minister Frank Feighan, Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drugs Strategy, said: “The Living Well Programme is a good example of how our HSE Community Services are evolving at this time to ensure that those who are at risk have a safe and convenient setting to stay in contact and get the support they need to continue to manage their health condition.”