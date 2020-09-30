Number of sex assaults on minors increased during lockdown

CSO crime statistics for Q2 2020 were again published “under reservation” — meaning the agency continued to have concerns over the underlying quality of data. File picture: PA

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Cormac O'Keeffe Security Correspondent

Murder threats, assaults on certain women, and sexual assaults on minors rose during the height of the Covid-19 restrictions, new figures show.

Drug dealing, weapons offences, and aggravated burglaries also increased between April and June, compared to the same period in 2019.

These increases bucked a general trend of significant reductions in recorded crimes which occurred during the restrictions, including the lockdown.

It found that the number of male victims of assaults fell by 26% compared to the same period last year, but that there was a smaller reduction, of 10%, among females.

Within females, the figures show that the number of assaults actually rose among women aged 30-44 (up 2%) and increased sharply among women aged 60 and over (up 18%).

The figures also reveal a 29% increase in murder threats (from 289 to 373) and a 5% rise in harassment (414 to 433) — in contrast to a 16% reduction overall in assaults.

There was a 10% rise in offences of defilement of a child under the age of 17 — in contrast to a 20% reduction in all sexual offences.

Similarly, despite a 53% drop in all burglaries, there was an 18% increase in aggravated burglaries.

Elsewhere, the number of false imprisonment cases more than doubled.

There was a 40% jump in drug dealing, and cases of cultivation of drugs more than doubled.

Weapons offences increased by 17%, due mainly to a 27% jump in people caught with offensive weapons such as knives.

Assaults on older women up almost 20% during Covid-19 restrictions

