UCC's 'Campus Watch Committee' sees fall in student discipline breaches 

Gardaí in Cork have said they are not investigating any suspected breaches of the public health regulations after they responded to reports of crowds queuing outside bars on Oliver Plunkett St in the city.

It is understood that gardaí also dealt with complaints about three house parties last night, including one property on St Finbarr’s Rd, where about 30 young people were cleared from the building at around 3pm on Monday.

But UCC’s Students’ Union said no gathering reviewed by Campus Watch on Tuesday was associated with a virtual event staged as part of their digital Fresher’s Week.

The union also said there were significantly fewer disciplinary cases presented at the Campus Watch Committee on Tuesday than the day before, which it said proves that “online events do not in-fact encourage antisocial behaviour”.

FG Cllr Des Cahill posted photographs on Twitter on Monday night of crowds of young people queuing at pubs on Oliver Plunkett St, citing concerns about the lack of physical distancing.

“Many people were wearing masks and I have no doubt everyone went out with the best of intentions but as the night wore on, and with the herd mentality, mistakes were made,” he said.

We have to go back to the attitude that if there are too many people, move on. We have to do it during the day in the supermarket.

Gardaí said they carried out an inspection of a licensed premises in the Oliver Plunkett Street area following reports of crowds gathered outside.

“The proprietors of the premises were advised of the current regulations. Gardaí are not investigating breaches of Public Health Regulations,” a spokesman said.

He pointed out that there are no penal regulations in respect of social distancing or on the wearing of masks in a public area.

“In respect of regulations which are not declared to be penal regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána adopt the approach of the three E’s which will see gardaí engage, educate and encourage, only,” he said.

In a statement today, UCC said it worked closely with its students before the academic term to "reaffirm a shared responsibility towards protecting our community".

"Last week UCC urged students to minimise their social contacts," a spokesman said.

"In a message to students UCC stated ‘how we all act in the next days and weeks will have a direct impact on those we love and those most vulnerable in our communities'. "Many students are adhering to public health guidelines and UCC will continue to work with its students and its community during this public health emergency.”