Outcry as home of The O’Rahilly demolished overnight to make way for apartments

Dublin City Council is investigating the circumstances around the demolition of the home belonging to a 1916 leader.

O'Rahilly House at 40 Herbert Park in Ballsbridge was bulldozed early on Tuesday morning to make way for luxury apartments.

Michael Joseph “The” O’Rahilly lived at the house before he was killed during the Easter Rising.

It comes after city councillors voted to list the building as a protected structure last month.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the demolition of 40 Herbert Park.

“Once the city council has ascertained the facts, it will take any appropriate action.”

An Bord Pleanála gave developers permission to build a 66m apartment block, which will contain 105 apartments on the site.

The authority granted the decision despite opposition from historians, An Taisce and the Department of Culture and Arts.

Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews added: ”It's really disappointing. It's a green light for developers to come in and knock our heritage and historical sites.

"Particularly in the light of the fact the council had started the process to list it as a preserved building - so there's question marks over the legality of it and that's something we'll be looking into."

There have been mixed reactions by locals to what happened. One local who did not wish to be named said: "Who is to say now the GPO won't be turned into a Tesco or Newgrange will be bulldozed and turned into a theme park.

"That's all possible now thanks to the signal we're getting from An Bord Pleanala."

While a local woman living in the area added that if the O'Rahilly family wanted it, “they would have bought it. It's gone, it's actually an eye-sore."

The group Kerry’s Fight for Freedom also blasted the demolition. In a social media post they said: “Goodbye Darling and Goodbye 40 Herbert Park. So this is how we treat the home of The O'Rahilly; a man who willingly laid down his life for Irish Freedom; a man who wound the clock and stayed to hear it strike.

“Shame, shame, shame on those who allowed this happen”.