Covid-19 likely to have 'profound' impact on property market

The property market may be radically altered by the Covid-19 pandemic, potentially amplifying issues of undersupply and prompting some to hold back from buying a house due to uncertainty over job prospects and income, according to a new report.

The report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) also outlines how the phenomenon of working from home may require a rethink in how housing is provided as people may not want or require to live close to offices they no longer need to attend.

Assessing the impacts of Covid-19 on the Irish property market, the study outlines a number of possible scenarios, but said the impact of the pandemic on the labour market is already "unprecedented" and the effect on the housing market is "likely to be profound", with "significant long-term impacts on both house prices and rents, affecting the market for years to come".

The authors of the report said the immediate impact on incomes during the crisis has been "largely offset" by the pandemic unemployment payment and the temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme, but these are set to be unwound over the next year.

The report said this could reduce the demand for housing.

"The longer the virus persists and uncertainty about the future opening of the economy continues, the greater the adverse impact on housing demand," it stated.

"Consumers will be less willing to engage in significant purchases such as buying a house when there is such a high degree of uncertainty."

One possibility is a significant increase in demand when the pandemic is brought under control, by which time supply issues could be a factor.

The report said concerns over access to credit for households may necessitate a revamped equity scheme for first-time buyers. It also said: "Issues of undersupply are likely to be amplified by the pandemic which will hinder both investment and construction of new housing.

"A reduction in investment today will lead to a fall in new housing in the future."

While working from home may prove to be a temporary phenomenon, should it becomes standardised it may result in decreased demand for housing in urban areas where house prices and rents are currently highest.

In one 'severe' scenario, house prices could decline by over 12% by the end of next year.

The report also flagged concerns over a disproportionate impact on some sectors of society, stating: "One of the most appropriate policy responses is for an increase in State provision of social and affordable housing.

"An increase in the supply of such housing at this point would help to reduce the extent to which the imbalance would be exacerbated by the present crisis. Ultimately, facilitating cheaper, more efficient housing supply is the primary policy concern in the housing market over the medium term."