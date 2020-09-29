Families disappointed that no further soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday

The families of the victims of the Bloody Sunday shootings have expressed their disappointment at the decision of the PPS not to prosecute 15 former British soldiers in connection to the incident.

In Derry on January 30, 1972, thirteen civilians died when British soldiers opened fire on a demonstration against internment, with another civilian dying later, and dozens more injured.

The solicitors who represent ten victims of Bloody Sunday have released a statement on behalf of their families.

They write "Today's decision by the PPS to uphold its original decision and to bring no further prosections is deeply disappointing for the families and wounded who are left with the firm conclusion that members of the Parachute Regiment have effectively gotten away with mass murder."

"They are left with no alternative now but to consider challenging these decisions in the High Court by way of judicial review proceedings."

In March of last year, the families of those killed or injured requested a formal review of the decision that one former member of the British Army's Parachute Regiment, known as Soldier F, would face charges of murder and attempted murder, but that no other legal actions would be taken against other soldiers.

The reviews of cases relating to the deaths of 10 victims and 10 injured parties were undertaken by PPS senior assistant director Marianne O’Kane, who was not previously involved in the cases.

Having reviewed the large volume of complex evidence and information considered by the original PPS decision-maker and the detailed legal submissions received, Ms O'Kane concluded that the Test for Prosecution was not met on evidential grounds to prosecute the 15 soldiers in question.

All parties who requested a review received a detailed explanation of this outcome in writing earlier this morning. The 15 former soldiers concerned were also informed.

Speaking of her decision, Ms O'Kane said "I know that today’s outcome will cause further upset to those who have pursued a long and determined journey for justice over almost five decades. I can only offer reassurance to all of the families and victims of Bloody Sunday, and the wider community, that my decisions were conducted wholly independently and impartially, and in accordance with the Code for Prosecutors."

She concluded by saying that while Soldier F is among the 15 individuals related to today's decision, the prosecution that commenced against him last year continues.

In March, the PPS took the decision to prosecute Soldier F for the murder of James Wray and William McKinney and five charges of attempted murders, Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joseph Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell and a fifth charge of attempted murder of persons unknown.

Tweeting in reaction to the news, Colum Eastwood said he was "very disappointed" and wrote that "the families of Bloody Sunday have walked with great dignity since 1972. They will continue."

Meanwhile leader of Sinn Féin in the north, Michelle O'Neill, tweeted "The denial of justice is unacceptable and must end We will continue to support the Bloody Sunday families in their pursuit of truth and justice."